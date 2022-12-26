Former Texas QB Hudson Card transfers to Purdue

There’s a new gunslinger in West Lafayette, IN.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday that former Texas quarterback Hudson Card has officially transferred to Purdue. New Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters alluded to the news in a tweet shortly afterwards.

A former four-star high school prospect out of Lake Travis in Austin, TX, Card signed with his hometown Texas Longhorns as part of their 2020 recruiting class. He would ultimately spend the entirety of his career at UT as a backup, sitting behind Sam Ehlinger, Casey Thompson, and Quinn Ewers over the course of three seasons. He got his most run this past season in place of an injured Ewers, throwing for 928 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception through six games of action. However, with Ewers firmly entrenched as QB1 and Arch Manning arriving to campus in January, Card ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

For Purdue, this is an intriguing pickup as they’ll head into 2023 with a veteran quarterback tasked with replacing Aidan O’Connell. The Boilermakers will try to defend their Big Ten West title with Card under center.