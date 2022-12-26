 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Jordan Wilkins worth a DFS play tonight vs. Chargers?

The Colts need to replace Jonathan Taylor. Will they use Jordan Wilkins tonight?

By Chet Gresham Updated
Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts hands the ball off to Jordan Wilkins #29 during the third quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images

Update: Wilkins was not on the list of inactives, so he will play tonight as the team goes with Moss, Jackson and Wilkins as their running backs.

The Indianapolis Colts lost their starting running back in Week 15 early in the game against the Vikings. That left them with Zack Moss and Deon Jackson as the two running backs. Moss ended up leading the way with 52 snaps to Jackson’s 24. That would seemingly put Moss on track to lead the way again this week in a good matchup with the Chargers. But, what about Jordan Wilkins?

Wilkins was signed to the active roster after Taylor went down and should be activated for Week 16’s Monday Night Football matchup. His presence would be an addition to this new post-Taylor backfield dynamic that could cause a bit of chaos. There is a chance Wilkins gets a big chunk of work or he could win carries as the game goes on as well.

For DraftKings, he is only $200 to roster in your daily fantasy lineups. We haven’t seen the inactives yet, but as long as he is playing, he has a chance to have value at such a small price tag tonight.

More From DraftKings Nation