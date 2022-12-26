Is Jordan Wilkins worth a DFS play tonight vs. Chargers?

Update: Wilkins was not on the list of inactives, so he will play tonight as the team goes with Moss, Jackson and Wilkins as their running backs.

The Indianapolis Colts lost their starting running back in Week 15 early in the game against the Vikings. That left them with Zack Moss and Deon Jackson as the two running backs. Moss ended up leading the way with 52 snaps to Jackson’s 24. That would seemingly put Moss on track to lead the way again this week in a good matchup with the Chargers. But, what about Jordan Wilkins?

Wilkins was signed to the active roster after Taylor went down and should be activated for Week 16’s Monday Night Football matchup. His presence would be an addition to this new post-Taylor backfield dynamic that could cause a bit of chaos. There is a chance Wilkins gets a big chunk of work or he could win carries as the game goes on as well.

For DraftKings, he is only $200 to roster in your daily fantasy lineups. We haven’t seen the inactives yet, but as long as he is playing, he has a chance to have value at such a small price tag tonight.