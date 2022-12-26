Derwin James ejected after helmet to helmet hit on Ashton Dulin

The Los Angeles Chargers just lost one of their top defenders, as safety Derwin James was been ejected after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin. There’s no doubt that Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that this was the correct call.

Derwin James was ejected for this hit

pic.twitter.com/fTQBl6120s — PFF (@PFF) December 27, 2022

Both players, James and Dulin, are being evaluated for concussions.

James missed the last two games due to a quad injury and now will miss most of this game and possibly more if he gets a suspension. Not the best news for a team that is looking to make a run in the playoffs.