Derwin James ejected after helmet to helmet hit on Ashton Dulin

Charger safety ejected after illegal hit on Thursday Night Football

By Chet Gresham Updated
Derwin James #33 of the Los Angeles Chargers heads into the tunnel prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers just lost one of their top defenders, as safety Derwin James was been ejected after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin. There’s no doubt that Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that this was the correct call.

Both players, James and Dulin, are being evaluated for concussions.

James missed the last two games due to a quad injury and now will miss most of this game and possibly more if he gets a suspension. Not the best news for a team that is looking to make a run in the playoffs.

