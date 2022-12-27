Top QB pickups from the Week 17 waiver wire

We have made it to the final week of the fantasy football season. Whether you are in the running for a championship or just trying to avoid a last-place punishment, you still want to maximize the potential for your lineups. With that in mind, here are some quarterbacks that could be hanging out on your league’s waiver wire that have good matchups this week.

Week 17 byes: None

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (28.7% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — @LV, vs. ARI

Purdy has been playing well since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He has built an instant rapport with tight end George Kittle that took no time to start paying dividends. Purdy has four straight games with at least 14.3 fantasy points and will face two teams ranking in the top 10 for most fantasy points allowed per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia Eagles (27.2% on ESPN)

Next up — vs. NO, vs. NYG

Minshew Mania is alive! The Eagles came up just short against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, but Minshew had a solid outing. He finished with 22.7 fantasy points with 355 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Eagles should be able to handle business over their last two games and shouldn't have to worry about rushing Jalen Hurts back from his injury. Minshew is a solid addition with upside.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (40.8% on ESPN)

Next up — @KC, vs. LAC

I know, I know this seems like such a trap. The Broncos did just relieve their head coach Nathaniel Hackett of his position, so maybe this sparks some fire in the offense. Wilson’s second-best game of the year so far came against the Chiefs in Week 14. He finished with three passing touchdowns and 25.58 total fantasy points. That matchup this week alone makes him worth an add, even if his overall season has been a disappointment.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (53.8% on ESPN)

Next up — vs. CHI, @GB

Goff is likely already rostered, but it is worth checking. Goff has made a strong case for Detroit to use their upcoming draft capital to address other team needs and not seek out his replacement. He has at least 21 fantasy points in three of his last four games and has a great matchup against the Chicago defense in Week 17.