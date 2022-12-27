Top-5 Week 17 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

The 2022 NFL season is winding down with Week 16 now in the books. That means many of you fantasy football managers out there are at the end of the fantasy playoffs and are looking for options that can give you an edge.

Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 17 waiver wire claims.

Brock Purdy: QB, San Francisco 49ers

Next up — @ LV, vs. ARI

Brock Purdy has been a revelation for the 49ers since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo a month ago and has also been a decent fantasy option as well. He has averaged 17.6 fantasy points through his four starts and put up similar numbers in their 37-20 victory over the Commanders on Saturday.

Purdy is rostered in just 36% of Yahoo leagues and 29% of ESPN leagues, so if you’re in a jam at quarterback, he should be available.

Chuba Hubbard: RB, Carolina Panthers

Next up — @ TB, @ NO

The Panthers ran all over the Lions in their 37-23 victory on Christmas Eve and Chuba Hubbard joined D’Onta Foreman in going over 100 rushing yards for the contest. Hubbard was explosive with 12 carries for 125 yards, earning fantasy managers 12.5 points in standard leagues.

He is surprisingly rostered in less than 40% of fantasy leagues across the board, so he should be available on the waiver wire this week.

James Cook: RB, Buffalo Bills

Next up — @ CIN, vs. NE

The Bills have been finding ways to get more touches to James Cook as of late and it’s worked out pretty well. The rookie broke off 11 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 35-13 victory over the Bears in frigid temperatures, earning 16.8 fantasy points for managers.

Cook is rostered in just 52% of Yahoo leagues and 47% of ESPN leagues, so it will be a coin flip to snatch him off the wire this week.

Greg Dortch: WR, Arizona Cardinals

Next up — @ ATL, @ SF

The Cardinals are playing out the string in these final two weeks and there’s an opportunity for Greg Dortch to get some more run. With Trace McSorley at quarterback against the Buccaneers on Sunday, the fourth-year veteran caught 10 of 11 targets for 98 yards in the Christmas night overtime loss, earning fantasy managers 12.3 points.

He is rostered in less than 5% of leagues across the board and could be a potential Flex steal that flips your championship game this week.

Richie James Jr.: WR, New York Giants

Next up — vs. IND, @ PHI

Richie James has carved out a solid role for himself within the Giants offense over the past six weeks and has been a solid asset in PPR leagues. He caught eight of 12 targets for 90 yards in their loss to the Vikings on Saturday, earning fantasy managers 17 points in the process.

James is rostered in just 17% of Yahoo leagues and 2% of ESPN, making him readily available on the waiver wire this week.