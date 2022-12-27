Top RB pickups from the Week 17 waiver wire

Week 17 likely marks the final week for your fantasy football leagues. You could be attempting to pull off a championship victory, or you could be desperately avoiding a last-place finish and an ensuing punishment. Either way, you still want to maximize the potential of your roster giving you the best chance to pull out a win in the final fantasy football matchup of the year. Here are some running backs to check your waiver wire for to see if they can be added this week.

Week 17 byes: None

James Cook, Buffalo Bills (46.7% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — @CIN, vs. NE

If you are a Bills fan or if you roster Devin Singletary, you would know that Cook is seeing more and more work in the Buffalo offense. He has double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games. The Bills have some tough matchups left, but looking ahead, Cook’s second-best game of the year came against the Patriots' defense which he will see in Week 18.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (26.3% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — @TB, @NO

Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman are leading a strong rushing attack by the Panthers. Foreman continues to deal with injuries as the season is winding down, giving Hubbard more upside. Hubbard is coming off a game with 12 carries for 125 yards and looks to take that momentum into an important matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17.

Chase Edmonds, Denver Broncos (25.1% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — @KC, vs. LAC

I get it, the Broncos' offense has been brutally bad this year, but they have relieved former Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett of his position. This could end up sparking a change in the Denver offense. Edmonds returned from IR and had six carries for 31 yards with two receptions for an additional 22 yards. This was mainly in garbage time of the team’s blowout loss in Week 16, but current starter Latavius Murray hasn’t done much to ensure he holds onto the job. Edmonds has upside over the last two weeks of the season.

Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts (43.3% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — @NYG, vs. HOU

Moss is a beneficiary of circumstance as starter Jonathan Taylor is out for the season. The Colts offense has been bad down the stretch, but Moss received the most carries for Indianapolis in Week 16. He finished with 12 carries for 65 yards and a reception for five additional yards. This marks back-to-back games with eight fantasy points. While it isn’t super inspiring, Moss’ workload makes him worthy of an add.

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles (8.1% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — vs. NO, vs. NYG

The Eagles' offense continued to roll in Week 16, even with backup Gardner Minshew under center. Despite facing a tough Dallas Cowboys defense, backup running back Kenneth Gainwell had a solid game. He had four carries for 17 yards and four receptions for 41 more yards. While these numbers aren’t lighting up the box score, the involvement is a positive.