Top WR pickups from the Week 17 waiver wire

The 2022 NFL season is winding down with Week 16 now in the books. That means many of you fantasy football managers out there are at the end of the fantasy playoffs and are looking for options that can give you an edge.

Here’s a look at our top-five wide receiver adds to consider as you place your Week 17 waiver wire claims.

Greg Dortch: WR, Arizona Cardinals

Next up — @ ATL, @ SF

The Cardinals are playing out the string in these final two weeks and there’s an opportunity for Greg Dortch to get some more run. With Trace McSorley at quarterback against the Buccaneers on Sunday, the fourth-year veteran caught 10 of 11 targets for 98 yards in the Christmas night overtime loss, earning fantasy managers 12.3 points.

He is rostered in less than 5% of leagues across the board and could be a potential Flex steal that flips your championship game this week.

Richie James Jr.: WR, New York Giants

Next up — vs. IND, @ PHI

Richie James has carved out a solid role for himself within the Giants offense over the past six weeks and has been a solid asset in PPR leagues. He caught eight of 12 targets for 90 yards in their loss to the Vikings on Saturday, earning fantasy managers 17 points in the process.

James is rostered in just 17% of Yahoo leagues and 2% of ESPN, making him readily available on the waiver wire this week.

Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots (1% ESPN and Yahoo)

Next up — vs. MIA, @ BUF

Bourne had his first true breakout fantasy game of the season in the team’s 22-18 loss to the Bengals on Saturday. He caught six of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in the contest, earning 18.9 fantasy points for standard league managers.

With him being rostered in just 1% of fantasy leagues, he’ll be ripe for the taking on waiver wires across the board.

Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (22% ESPN, 15% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. CAR, @ ATL

Gage has started to command some serious targets over the past few weeks as the struggling Bucs offense desperately searches for a spark. He caught two touchdowns in the loss to the Bengals two weeks ago and caught five of six targets for 65 yards in their overtime win over the Cardinals.

He’s rostered in less than 25% of fantasy leagues across the board, so consider him this week.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets (43% ESPN, 32% Yahoo)

Next up — @ SEA, @ MIA

Moore’s fantasy numbers have been underwhelming but much of that can be attributed to the instability of the team at the quarterback position. However, Zach Wilson has been permanently benched and Mike White is set to return against the Seahawks this week. The offense has been more in sync with White under center and that opens the possibility of Moore being more productive. Take a flyer if you’re feeling risky.