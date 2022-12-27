Top TE pickups from the Week 17 waiver wire

Week 17 of the NFL season has arrived. While the regular season is winding down, this also marks the culmination of the fantasy football season. Most leagues will wrap up this week, so whether you are fighting for a championship or trying to avoid a last-place finish, here are some tight ends to search your waiver wire for to give your team a boost.

Week 17 byes: None

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (45.9% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — @PHI, vs. CAR

Hill is one of the toughest tight ends to predict in fantasy football. He arguably has more upside than anyone, but also has one of the lowest floors. If the Saints let him get under center, he has the ability to gain fantasy points from passing and rushing. If he is only used as a tight end, Hill is usually outshined by Juwan Johnson. Even though he has risk, his versatility makes him worth an add.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks (39.8% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — vs. NYJ, vs. LAR

Fant has had an up-and-down season but has upside the rest of the way. He has at least 9.2 fantasy points in three of his last four games. The Seahawks' offense should be getting Tyler Lockett back this week from his injury, but Fant should still retain a solid target share. Even in a crowded offense, he is worth a waiver wire add.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals (39.2% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — vs. BUF, vs. BAL

Hurst is questionable this week and has missed his last three games. It’s another crowded offense, but he provides a reliable target. Hurst had a solid stretch of at least 8.2 fantasy points from Week 7 to Week 9. His best game of the season came in Week 5 when he took on the Ravens. While you should add Hurst anyway, if your league does extend to Week 18, definitely add him this week.

Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (7.3% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — vs. CLE, vs. DAL

The Commanders could see a change at quarterback this coming week. It had been Taylor Heinicke getting the start, but Carson Wentz took over last week. Either way, against a tough Cleveland Browns defense this week, look for check downs to be prevalent. Thomas is coming off a game where he brought in six of his right targets for 35 yards.

Jelani Woods, Indianapolis Colts (0.9% rostered on ESPN)

Next up — @NYG, vs. HOU

Speaking of quarterback changes, Nick Foles is now under center for the Colts. He didn’t play great in his debut as the starter, but he did look Woods’ way more than we are used to. Woods brought in three of his five targets for 43 yards. The Giants are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. The workload from last week, plus the matchup, shows that Woods should be a waiver add this week.