Top defenses to pick up from the Week 17 waiver wire

The 2022 NFL season is winding down with Week 16 now in the books. That means many of you fantasy football managers out there are at the end of the fantasy playoffs and are looking for options that can give you an edge.

Below, we’ll go over some D/ST options to consider off the waiver wire as you set your lineup for your postseason matchup in Week 17.

Next up — @ LAC, @ SEA

The Rams defense looked like its old self on Sunday, doing its part in 51-14 Christmas day beatdown of the Broncos, The unit generated six sacks, four interceptions, and one touchdown for the afternoon, giving fantasy managers 21 points for the week. Cornerback Cobie Durant came up huge with two of those INTs, one of them going the other way for a pick six. They have a tough matchup against the Chargers offense on Saturday, but if they can force a few turnovers, they’ll be a solid pick up for the week.

Washington Commanders D/ST (37.9%)

Next up — vs. CLE, vs. DAL

Washington did not have a good time against the 49ers on Saturday, giving up 37 points in a loss that struck a major blow to their playoff hopes. However, the defense has still been a solid fantasy asset by averaging 6.5 fantasy points per game to be ranked eighth. The Browns offense has not looked good even with Deshaun Watson under center and there’s an opportunity for the Commanders to come away with.a big performance this week.

Next up — vs. DEN, @ LV

The Chiefs D/ST have been a solid fantasy unit all season, averaging 6.1 fantasy points per game. But I’m putting them on the list solely for the matchup they have against the flatlining Broncos. The Russell Wilson-led offense has been terrible all season long and the team just fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett less than a year into his stint. The team is in shambles and that presents a prime opportunity for the Chiefs to dominate at Arrowhead. They’re rostered in 62.4% of ESPN leagues, so snag them if you’re able to find them on the waiver wire this week.