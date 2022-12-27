Best quarterback streamers for Week 17 fantasy football

The 2022-23 fantasy football season has officially come down to the final week, at least for most of you. Whether injuries, trades, waiver wire heroes, etc. etc., have gotten you here, the important thing is: You have made it through the worst, but it’s time to finish strong. First thing’s first, who will be the quarterback to crown your team as champs?

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 17 lineups.

“Again?” is what the football community is likely murmuring under their breath, following another solid performance from the 49ers’ seventh-round draft pick in Week 16. Purdy completed 15-of-22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-20 win against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve. Despite throwing his first interception in three weeks, Purdy notched his fourth consecutive game with at least two TDs through the air. Up next is a struggling Raiders pass defense, where the 23-year-old QB should be able to bolster his numbers.

Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler were both uninspiring on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. Wilson was booed by Jets fans after being replaced in two quarters, and Streveler mostly ran for his life against a relentless Jacksonville Jaguars pass rush. White, however, has been the Jets’ best performer at quarterback this year, and he has only needed three starts to prove it. He will be ready for his fourth when the Jets take on a weaker Seattle defense in Week 17.

Minshew nearly capped off a 355-yard, two-touchdown passing performance with a win against the Dallas Cowboys last week, but ultimately fell short of the latter. Still, the Eagles’ backup QB was impressive in his first start of the season. He will get another shot to bring Philadelphia a first-round bye against the Saints, but we’ll have to closely monitor Jalen Hurts’ Week 17 status. Minshew produced 22.7 standard fantasy points last week, and would hover around QB1 territory if Hurts is sidelined once again.