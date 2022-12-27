Top kicker pickups from the Week 17 waiver wire

The 2022 NFL season is winding down with Week 16 now in the books. That means many of you fantasy football managers out there are at the end of the fantasy playoffs and are looking for options that can give you an edge.

Below, we’ll go over some kicker options to consider off the waiver wire as you set your lineup for your postseason matchup in Week 17.

Greg Joesph, Minnesota Vikings (38% ESPN, 22% Yahoo)

Next up — @ GB, @ CHI

Joesph exits Week 16 as the sixth ranked fantasy kicker, averaging 9.2 fantasy points per game. He booted two field goals and three extra points in Saturday’s victory over the Giants, earning fantasy managers 12 points for the week. He’s still readily available on waiver wires across the board if you need a kicker for this week.

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (38% Yahoo, 17% ESPN)

Next up — vs. NO, vs. NYG

Elliott booted two field goals and four extra points in the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys on Saturday, earning fantasy managers 11 points in the process. He’s been an underrated asset for the team during the process and is the ninth ranked fantasy kicker heading into Week 17. With Jalen Hurts’ status a question mark, Philly might need to rely on him once again against the Saints.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (36% ESPN, 29% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. CAR, @ ATL

Succup came up huge in the Bucs’ 19-16 overtime victory over the Cardinals on Christmas, booting the game-winning field goal to end it. He went 4-4 on field goal attempts and 1-1 on extra points, earning fantasy managers 15 points in the process. As the woefully inefficient Tampa Bay offense struggles to put together touchdown. Succop’s value only increases.