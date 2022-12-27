Best running back streamers for Week 17 fantasy football

It’s championship week in fantasy football. Managers have fought hard all year to reach this point, and are just days away from glory and bragging rights in their respective leagues. If you’ve made it this far, it’s possible that you’ve lost a running back or two along the way and are hoping to grind it out for a title.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 17 lineups.

With Jonathan Taylor done for the foreseeable future, Moss is set to be Indianapolis’ RB1 for at least another week. The 25-year-old ball carrier led the Colts running game in the 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Deon Jackson was barely featured in the passing game, despite the game script. He received zero rushing attempts, while Jordan Wilkins saw one for four yards. Moss has a better chance to carve up a dismal Giants run defense in Week 17.

Buffalo’s Week 16 win over the Chicago Bears puts them at 12-3, and still tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC. What this means for Cook is, he could see a significant role if the team decides to limit starter Devin Singletary for the final two regular-season games. Both RBs scored touchdowns in Week 16, and Cook added 99 yards on 11 carries. The rookie could potentially go for more next time out.

Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

After clinching the postseason on Monday Night Football in Week 16, it’s possible that the Chargers have switched to “rest mode” for the final two games. Austin Ekeler scored the only two touchdowns in the team’s win over the Colts last week, but Kelley handled most of the down-field work, matching Ekeler for 3.7 YPC. Given how protective the Chargers have been of their star running back, don’t be surprised if Kelley gets a bigger role to round out the season.