Best wide receiver streamers for Week 17 fantasy football

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 17 lineups.

As Desmond Ridder continues to develop, and salvage what’s left in his short-lived rookie campaign, it’s clear at this point that his No. 1 offensive weapon going forward is London. The QB/WR duo has connected for 14 receptions on 20 targets for 166 yards in two games. The Cardinals have been exploited against the pass this year, allowing 240.5 yards per game.

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns

Enough is enough. it’s time to give Dotson the respect that he’s due. Over the last three games, the rookie wideout has recorded 15 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns. With a matchup against the Browns on deck, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Dotson make it four-straight games of finding the end zone. He leads all rookie receivers (next to Christian Watson) with seven touchdowns, having only appeared in 10 games.

With Christian Watson’s status up in the air for Week 17, it’s time to turn our heads back to the other talented rookie pass-catcher in the Packers offense. Doubs has been mute since his return in Week 15, but a Watson absence could re-establish his early-season chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. In a must-win scenario for Green Bay, Doubs could become a huge factor against a Vikings defense allowing a ton of points to opponents in 2022.