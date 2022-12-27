Best tight end streamers for Week 17 fantasy football

The final week of the fantasy football season comes with its fair share of anticipation and panic. For those hoping to put the wraps on a successful year for their respective teams, figuring out who to start at fantasy’s thinnest position is going to become arguably the biggest difference-maker.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 17 lineups.

Conklin is the top waiver wire tight end of championship week. Everybody is aware of the level that Conklin, and other Jets weapons can perform with Mike White at quarterback. In White’s three starts, Conklin averaged 3.3 receptions for 29 yards.

In the wake of Nathaniel Hackett being removed as head coach of the Broncos, many wonder how the team will react against an exploitable Chiefs defense. After many weeks of waiting, Dulcich finally hauled in the second score of his rookie campaign against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. He will look to build off of his best fantasy outing since Week 6 in a game with virtually nothing to lose for the Broncos.

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Closely monitor the status of Christian Watson, as Tonyan could become Aaron Rodgers’ top red-zone target in the Packers’ biggest game of the season.