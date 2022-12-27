Best D/ST streamers for Week 17 fantasy football

The 2022 NFL season is winding down with Week 16 now in the books. That means many of you fantasy football managers out there are at the end of the fantasy playoffs and are looking for streaming options that can give you an edge.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 17 lineups.

The Chiefs D/ST have been a solid fantasy unit all season, averaging 6.1 fantasy points per game. But I’m putting them on the list solely for the matchup they have against the flatlining Broncos. The Russell Wilson-led offense has been terrible all season long and the team just fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett less than a year into his stint. The team is in shambles and that presents a prime opportunity for the Chiefs to dominate at Arrowhead. They’re rostered in 62.4% of ESPN leagues, so snag them if you’re able to find them on the waiver wire this week.

Washington Commanders D/ST vs. Cleveland Browns

Washington did not have a good time against the 49ers on Saturday, giving up 37 points in a loss that struck a major blow to their playoff hopes. However, the defense has still been a solid fantasy asset by averaging 6.5 fantasy points per game to be ranked eighth. The Browns offense has not looked good even with Deshaun Watson under center and there’s an opportunity for the Commanders to come away with.a big performance this week.

After dominating the Commanders the week prior, the Giants D/ST took a step back against the Vikings this past Saturday. The unit gave up 27 points and earned fantasy managers just three fantasy points for the week. However, the team has been getting to the quarterback often over the last month, coming away with a combined 16 sacks over its past four games. If it can limit the number of points scored by Indy, then they should be a nice streaming option to consider for this week.