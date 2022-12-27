 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Memphis vs. Utah State: How to watch, game time, live stream for First Responder Bowl

Memphis and Utah State face off in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, December 27. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Memphis at Southern Methodist Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers and Utah State Aggies meet up in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Memphis (6-6, 3-5 AAC) won consecutive games before closing out the regular season with a loss to the SMU Mustangs. The Tigers qualified for a bowl for the ninth consecutive season, but their Hawai’i Bowl matchup was canceled last year. Quarterback Seth Henigan completed 63.8% of passes for 3,287 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.

Utah State (6-6, 5-3 Mountain West) used a number of quarterbacks throughout the season due to injuries at the position, and true freshman, fourth-string QB Bishop Davenport needed to start at one point. The Aggies reached a bowl game for the second consecutive season under Blake Anderson after an 11-win year in his first season in charge of the program.

Memphis snapped a five-game losing streak in bowl games before taking the Montgomery Bowl in 2020, while Utah State won two of its last three.

2022 First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State

Date: Tuesday, December 27
Start time: 3:15 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

