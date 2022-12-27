East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch, game time, live stream for Birmingham Bowl

The East Carolina Pirates and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers meet up in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

East Carolina (7-5, 4-4 AAC) lost consecutive games before closing out the regular season with a 49-46 win over the Temple Owls. The Pirates will play a bowl game for the first time since 2014, though last year’s Military Bowl was canceled. Holton Ahlers completed 67.1% of passes for 3,408 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Coastal Carolina (9-3, 6-2 Sun Belt) is in an interesting spot heading into the bowl game after getting crushed by the Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt Championship Game. Star quarterback Grayson McCall returned for the game from injury, and head coach Jamey Chadwell left for the Liberty Flames shortly after the loss. Tim Beck has been hired as the Chanticleers full-time head coach, and it remains to be seen whether McCall will play in the bowl game.

This will be the third time East Carolina plays in this bowl game, and the Pirates are 0-2. This will be the Chanticleers’ third consecutive bowl game in its sixth year of being an FBS member.

2022 Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina

Date: Tuesday, December 27

Start time: 6:45 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.