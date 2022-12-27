Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern: How to watch, game time, live stream for Camellia Bowl

The Buffalo Bulls and Georgia Southern Eagles meet up in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Kickoff is set for noon ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Buffalo (6-6, 5-3 MAC) needed to end a three-game losing streak in the regular season finale, and the Bulls made it happen with a 23-22 win over the Akron Zips to qualify for a bowl game. The Bulls are in a bowl game for the fourth time in the last five seasons after failing to reach the postseason in Year 1 of the post-Lance Leipold era in 2021.

Georgia Southern (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt) needed a 51-48 double-overtime victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers to qualify for a bowl game. Just like Buffalo, the Eagles missed a bowl game last season and are in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years.

This bowl game started in 2014, and both teams played in this matchup previously. The Bulls beat the Marshall Thundering Herd 17-10 in 2020, while Georgia Southern knocked off the Eastern Michigan Eagles 23-21 in 2018.

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

Date: Tuesday, December 27

Start time: 12 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.