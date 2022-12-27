Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, game time, live stream for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Wisconsin Badgers meet up in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Oklahoma State (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) went undefeated through the first five games of its season but won two of its final seven contests down the stretch. Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal when the regular season ended, so the quarterback options will include Garret Rangel or Gunnar Gundy, who is Mike Gundy’s son.

Wisconsin (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) fired head coach Paul Chryst five games into the season, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard finished the season in charge on an interim basis. Leonhard will not be back next season but will operate as the defensive coordinator for the bowl game with new head coach Luke Fickell taking over. QB Graham Mertz entered the portal, and the top options will be Chase Wolf and Myles Burkett.

The Badgers have not missed a bowl game since the 2001 season, while the Cowboys have gone bowling every year since Gundy’s first year in 2005.

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

Date: Tuesday, December 27

Start time: 10:15 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.