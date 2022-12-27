Franchise Score Snapshot Offers Reignmakers Football Players Chance at Share of $200K in DK Dollars

The new year is knocking, and DraftKings is giving Reignmakers Football players yet another way to win big!

Get your share of $200K in DK Dollars!

On January 4 at 10 a.m. ET, DraftKings will have a Reignmakers Football Franchise Score snapshot. The top 10,000 ranked users on the Franchise Score Overall Leaderboard will be awarded a share of $200K.

Here’s how the payout structure breaks down:

New Year Franchise Score Snapshot Payout Structure Rank Individual Prize (in DK Dollars) Rank Individual Prize (in DK Dollars) 1 $15,000.00 2 $10,000.00 3 $5,000.00 4 $3,000.00 5 $2,000.00 6 $1,000.00 7-10 $750.00 11-20 $500.00 21-30 $300.00 31-50 $200.00 51-100 $100.00 101-200 $75.00 201-500 $50.00 501-1000 $25.00 1001-2000 $20.00 2001-3800 $15.00 3801-10000 $10.00

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!