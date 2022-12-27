When will DraftKings Sportsbook Launch in Ohio? Relive the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship

CLEEEEEVELAND, this is for you!

Well, you and the rest of Ohio. Rejoice, Cavaliers, Bengals, Buckeyes fans and everyone in between! The state of Ohio is approving mobile sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook will soon be available for residents. The launch date for the DraftKings Sportsbook App in Ohio is 1/1/23 at 12:01AM ET.

In honor of the upcoming state launch, we will be reliving some of the biggest sports moments in Ohio history over the next week.

Relive the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship

We had to kick off Ohio DraftKings Sportsbook week with the big one.

On June 19, 2016, the King finished what he had started in Cleveland.

After leaving The Land to pursue his title aspirations, LeBron James returned to his hometown team in 2014 with one mission: bring a title to Cleveland.

A couple of seasons later, James and the Cavs succeeded. Cleveland finished the regular season with the best record in the East, which wasn’t a surprise. James was still in the midst of his prime, and his team was expected to cruise to the NBA Finals.

That’s exactly what happened, as the Cavaliers dropped just two total games over the course of three rounds en route to yet another Finals appearance for LeBron. However, a juggernaut was waiting for them in the Warriors. Golden State entered the Finals boasting a 73-9 regular season record, which was the best in NBA history.

While James was widely regarded as the best player in the series, the Warriors were clearly the superior team, and it showed in the first four games. Steph Curry and Golden State jumped out to a 3-1 lead, which had proven to be insurmountable in the Finals. After all, no team had overcome such a deficit in NBA history.

The rest is history.

Draymond Green’s infamous one-game suspension gave the Cavaliers life, and they never looked back. James and Kyrie Irving found another gear, and the Warriors simply didn’t have an answer.

Cleveland roared back to tie the series at 3-3 heading back to Oakland. Game 7 was a defensive battle, and the Cavs prevailed for the third straight time.

The impossible had suddenly become a reality. For the first time in franchise history, the Cavaliers were NBA champions. James delivered on the promise he made upon his return to Cleveland. The 2016 Finals will go down as one of the greatest sports moments in history.

