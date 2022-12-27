Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern picks, best bets for Camellia Bowl

The Buffalo Bulls and Georgia Southern will kick off a loaded slate of bowl games on Tuesday, December 27th as they get set to compete in the Camellia Bowl from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Both teams are coming off 6-6 regular seasons and will look to finish the year with a record above .500.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia Southern -3.5

Total: 67

Moneyline: Georgia Southern -180, Buffalo +155

Key players that have opted out, injuries for Birmingham Bowl

Buffalo

RB Ron Cook Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Al-Jay Henderson - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Trevor Borland - Out (transfer)

WR Jamari Gassett - Out (transfer)

S Keshawn Cobb - Out (transfer)

C Jack Hasz - Out (transfer)

QB Matt Myers - Out (transfer)

QB Casey Case - Out (transfer)

CB Logic Hudgens - Out (transfer)

Georgia Southern

LS Mark Langston - Out (knee)

DL Latrell Bullard - Out (knee)

WR Derwin Burgess Jr. - Out (leg)

WR Amare Jones - Out (undisclosed)

WR Sam Kenerson - Out (knee)

CB Derrick Canteen - Out (transfer)

Weather

Sunny skies. High of 48. 3 MPH wind.

The Pick: Georgia Southern -3.5

The difference in offensive production is so heavily favored toward the Eagles that taking them by more than a field goal is worth a bet. Both teams struggled defensively this season, but Georgia Southern ranks 26th nationally in yards per play (6.1), while Buffalo is 114th in that statistic (4.6). Roll with the better offense in this matchup.