Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin picks, best bets for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Fans of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Wisconsin Badgers will need to stay up to watch their teams play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona with the game scheduled to kick off at 10:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 27th. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is in the transfer portal, and Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz already picked Florida to be his next destination, so both will not be a part of this matchup.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -3.5

Total: 43

Moneyline: Wisconsin -165, Oklahoma State +140

Key players that have opted out, injuries for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State

DE Tyler Lacy - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Bryson Green - Questionable (undisclosed)

DE Brock Martin - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Jason Brooks Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jaden Bray - Out (undisclosed)

WR Blaine Green - Out (wrist)

QB Spencer Sanders - Out (transfer)

LB Mason Cobb - Out (transfer)

WR Dominic Richardson - Out (transfer)

DE Trace Ford - Out (transfer)

S Thomas Harper - Out (transfer)

S Kanion Williams - Out (transfer)

WR Braylin Presley - Out (transfer)

DT Brendon Evers - Out (opt out)

Wisconsin

K Vito Calvaruso - Questionable (leg)

TE Cole Dakovich - Questionable (leg)

RB Braelon Allen - Questionable (leg)

LB Aaron Witt - Out (leg)

TE Cam Large - Out (leg)

DE Mike Jarvis - Out (leg)

TE Clay Cundiff - Out (leg)

QB Graham Mertz - Out (transfer)

RB Isaac Guerendo - Out (transfer)

CB Semar Melvin - Out (transfer)

TE Jaylan Franklin - Out (transfer)

C Joe Tippman - Out (NFL Draft)

DL Keeanu Benton - Out (NFL Draft)

CB Jay Shaw - Out (NFL Draft)

LB Nick Herbig - Out (NFL Draft)

Weather

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High of 71 degrees. 5 MPH winds.

The Pick: Wisconsin -3.5

Both teams will be inexperienced at quarterback no matter who starts, but the motivational edge has to go to the Badgers here. New head coach Luke Fickell will coach this game, so players should be focused and prepared in their first impression. On the other side, the Cowboys lost a ton of key contributors on both sides of the ball to the portal. There’s a lot to love about Wisconsin here even though it needs to win by more than a field goal.