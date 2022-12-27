NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, December 27

We have 10 NBA games on tap for Tuesday, and there are plenty of NBA DFS value plays within that. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic, $5,000

Jalen Suggs is still sidelined for Orlando, meaning Anthony will continue to take on more responsibility. His minutes have been up-and-down over the last few weeks, but Anthony may have earned himself some extra playing time with an incredible 23 point, 9 assist, 10 rebound performance against the San Antonio Spurs last time out. That was good for 51 fantasy points, and the Magic have a friendly matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs, $4,100

Sochan flopped yesterday, only contributing 18 fantasy points in 31 minutes against the Utah Jazz. However, Sochan stepped up for 45 and 34 fantasy points respectively in two games prior to that. He should return to that range of production in a likely high-scoring game against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.

Jabari Smith, Houston Rockets, $5,000

The rookie has been logging more minutes in recent games, which boosted him to 46 and 34 fantasy points respectively in his last two. There’s a good chance Smith sees 30-34 minutes once again, which would help him to another strong fantasy outing in this matchup with the Boston Celtics. In short, Smith is probably too cheap when considering his recent uptick in playing time and production.