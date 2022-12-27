Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, December 27

There are 10 NBA games on Tuesday, which gives us more than enough player prop options to consider. This article aims to help narrow your focus while uncovering some profitable NBA player prop angles at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jabari Smith over 12.5 points vs. Celtics (-105)

Smith has stepped up in his last two games while scoring 24 and 13 points against the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls respectively. He’s taking more shots than usual, hoisting 17 and 14 field goal attempts in those recent contests. We have reason to believe that Smith will continue to see 30-34 minutes while putting up shots within the range of the last two games. If he does that against the Boston Celtics tonight, then he shouldn’t have a problem going over 12.5 points.

Kristaps Porzingis under 1.5 made 3-pointers vs. 76ers (+100)

Porzingis doesn’t shoot a ton of three-pointers. In fact, sometimes he only takes one or two attempts from that distance. Due to that, he has gone under 1.5 made 3-pointers in seven of his last nine games. His opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, hold the best three-point defense in the league while holding opponents to 32.9% from distance. Add it all up, and this feels like a solid prop betting angle for +100 odds.

Shake Milton over 2.5 assists vs. Wizards (+105)

It’s nice to get plus-money on this prop, as Milton is averaging 3.3 assists on the season. On top of that, he has recorded three or more dimes in 14 of his last 16 games. Some of that was due to the absence of teammate James Harden, but Milton still posted three or more assists in seven of his last nine games alongside Harden. There’s a good chance he’ll top that mark this evening against the Washington Wizards.