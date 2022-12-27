Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Raptors on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers (20-15) will take on the Toronto Raptors (15-18) on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena with tip set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers are coming off a 142-131 win over the Pistons on Monday in overtime while the Raptors had a 118-107 victory over the Cavaliers last Friday.

Toronto will be without Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (hip), who have both been out since November. The Clippers have Kawhi Leonard listed as day-to-day after holding him out of Monday’s game.

Toronto is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at -195 on the moneyline. The Clips are priced at +165 with the game’s point total set at 219.5.

Clippers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +4.5

The Clippers find themselves in fourth place in the west, just 2.5 games behind the first-place Nuggets. At full strength, they seem to have all the pieces in place to make a run at the title, but sometimes it feels like a tall order trying to keep everyone healthy for such a long stretch. Regardless, they’ve gone 7-2 ATS in their last nine games and sit at 9-8 ATS away from home all season long.

Toronto has covered the spread in its last three straight outings, though all of those were on the road and came after a five-game stretch that saw the Raptors go 0-5 ATS. The Raptors will be more rested since their last game was on Friday, and they’ll look to take advantage of the fatigue the Clippers squad might feel after going to overtime with the Pistons last night.

Assuming Leonard is healthy enough to play against his former team, the Clippers will once again have an ideal lineup to put on the floor, and they’ve proven they can take down any team on any given day. Take the Clippers to cover.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

Both teams have solid offenses and while the Clippers have only averaged 108.7 points per game all season long, that number leaps to 127.3 through their last three contests. The Clippers have gone over the total in their last three games, while the Raptors have done it in five of their last six. With both offenses playing well, take the over at Scotiabank Arena tonight.