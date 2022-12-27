Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns (19-15) and Memphis Grizzlies (20-12) will face off on Tuesday night in a rematch of last Friday’s contest when the Grizzlies rolled to a 125-100 win at Footprint Center. This time, the Suns will visit FedExForum in hopes of bouncing back and snapping their three-game losing streak.

Phoenix will be without Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), and Landry Shamet (foot) as they’ve all been ruled out ahead of tonight’s matchup. Memphis will have a full-strength lineup with no key players on the injury report.

The Grizzlies 8-point favorites at home on DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -315 on the moneyline. The Suns are +260 while the point total is set at 225.5.

Suns vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -8

The Grizzlies are coming off a big 123-109 loss to the Warriors, but will hope to bounce back as they once again face a Suns team without Booker. Phoenix has been without their leading scorer for four games now, save for the four minutes he played in an overtime loss to the Nuggets before re-injuring his groin. Things don’t look great for the Suns at the moment as they find themselves in the middle of a three-game losing skid.

The Grizzlies are just 1-3 in their last four games. They’ll look to bounce back from the loss against the Warriors with a solid game against the injury-laden Suns, whose backcourt will continue to suffer without the services of Booker, Shamet, or Payne.

Ja Morant has averaged 27.6 points through his last three games and although he only put up 12 against Phoenix last weekend, he’ll look to rectify that at home tonight. Take the Grizzlies to win and cover at FedExForum.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

Memphis has finished under the total in its last four games, while the Suns are an even 2-2 through that same stretch. Last Friday’s game saw these two sides play to the under by just one point as the Suns only scored 100 on the night, and I’d expect a similar result especially with Phoenix’s offense at a disadvantage.