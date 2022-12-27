Picks, predictions for Seton Hall vs. Marquette on Tuesday, December 27

The Seton Hall Pirates (7-6, 0-2 Big East) take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East) in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Seton Hall vs. No. 24 Marquette odds

Spread: Marquette -7

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Marquette -285, Seton Hall +240

Seton Hall enters the game fresh off two back-to-back losses to Providence and Xavier, both of which ended within four points. They have struggled to get off the ground in early conference play this season, with a disastrous offensive efficiency ranking that is by far the worst in the Big East, but they bring a strong defensive presence both from the field and on the perimeter. Tyrese Samuel and AL-Amir Dawes lead the team in scoring, each averaging just over 10 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gotten the season off to a strong start with impressive performances against several ranked teams, but they’re coming off an unexpected loss to Providence — their first loss to an unranked team this season. They rank 17th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, with an offense that ranks 14th in the country in points scored per game. Marquette’s offense is led by Kam Jones, with 16.4 points per game.

The Pick: Marquette -7

This matchup feels like a lock for Marquette. Though the Pirates bring a strong defensive presence to the court, the Eagles outmatch them in just about every aspect of the game, and have won by at least 10 points in each of their nine wins. They should be able to cover the spread at home against the Pirates.