Picks, predictions for Jacksonville vs. Notre Dame on Tuesday, December 27

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 0-2 ACC) host the Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3, 0-0 ASUN) on Tuesday, Dec. 27 with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET in South Bend. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Jacksonville vs. Notre Dame odds

Spread: Notre Dame -8

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -360, Jacksonville +295

The Jacksonville Dolphins are certainly interesting — they have an impressive win over VCU and are punching above their weight this year. Led by Kevion Nolan with 14.3 points per game, the Dolphins are coming off two dominant wins.

The Fighting Irish have been plagued by many of the same issues they see year in and year out — they’re getting out-rebounded and can’t defend in the paint. On the offensive side, things have looked slightly better, ranked 33rd in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom as Nate Laszewski leads the team with 15.1 points per game. The Irish have lost a few close ones, and are coming off a one-point loss to Florida State.

The Pick: Jacksonville +8

This is exactly the sort of team that will give Notre Dame trouble. With three losses under their belt in recent weeks, the Irish are off-balance, and Jacksonville has an opportunity to come to South Bend and take advantage of that. It’s not March yet, but we’re seeing early shades of what is to come.