How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on December 27

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. This episode was taped a few weeks back, so beware of spoilers.

This is the final episode of NXT in 2022 and there will be a lot to dive into as we near the special New Year’s Evil episode in two weeks.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, December 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title at New Year’s Evil against Grayson Waller, who earned the opportunity by winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline. During last week’s show, the champ speared Waller but was knocked out by the impact. The No. 1 contender got up and revealed that he was wearing a lead vest under his jacket, taking a page out of Bret Hart’s playbook against Goldberg in WCW. We’ll see if there’s any fallout from that segment on tonight’s show.

North American Champion Wes Lee will be defending his title tonight when going one-on-one with Tony D’Angelo. The champ has had to keep his head on a swivel for the past few weeks, having to fend off both D’Angelo and Dijak, who is in line for a title opportunity at New Year’s Evil. We’ll see who prevails in this one.

Also on the show, the simmering feud between Cora Jade and Wendy Choo will continue when they step into the ring once again. We’ll also get Fallon Henley facing Kiana James where James gets total ownership of Henley’s bar if she wins.