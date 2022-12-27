Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Kings on Tuesday

The Sacramento Kings (17-14) will host the Denver Nuggets (21-11) on Tuesday, December 27. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBA League Pass.

Domantas Sabonis is questionable for the Kings with a fractured thumb, and that’s the biggest injury news of this contest. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is probable for the game. For more injury news within this game and Tuesday’s entire 10-game slate, check out our NBA injury report.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nuggets check in as 3-point road favorites. The total is 241.

Nuggets vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +3

Let’s take the home underdog here. The Nuggets have been a strong team as of late, but most of their recent games were at home. Let’s not forget that Denver is 0-4 ATS in its last four road games. The Kings are 19-12 against the spread this season, and they are 9-3 ATS against the Western conference. This is an intriguing spot to bet Sacramento at home as a small underdog.

Over/Under: Under 241

Both of these teams are capable of putting up points, but this total seems too high. The Kings are 10-6-1 to the under in games where they aren’t favored. The Nuggets skew a little bit to the under as well, holding a 15-17 overall record in that regard. This feels like a classic letdown spot for the Nuggets, who are hitting the road. That could contribute to under 241 total points.