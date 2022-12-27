NFL playoff picture: Who can clinch a playoff berth, who can be eliminated in Week 17

The NFL wrapped up Week 16 on Monday with the Chargers clinching a playoff berth when they beat the Colts. LA can finish anywhere from fifth to seventh in the final AFC playoff standings.

The league now pivots toward Week 17. The Cowboys and Titans have begun preparations for their Thursday Night Football opener. The Cowboys are looking to keep the pressure on the Eagles in the NFC East. The Titans can still earn a wild card berth if they keep winning, but their best playoff shot is in Week 18. The winner of the Titans-Jaguars regular season finale will clinch the AFC South title.

The full playoff field cannot be finalized until Week 18, but four more teams can secure a playoff berth in Week 17. The Eagles and Bills can both lock up the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. The most interesting team this coming week will be the Commanders. They can clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help, or they could be eliminated if they lose and a couple other breaks don’t go their way.

Below is a look at every clinching and elimination scenario heading into Week 17. We’ve removed any that involve ties because of how unlikely ties are in the NFL.

Playoff clinching scenarios

Clinch NFC East with:

Win, OR

Cowboys loss

Clinch No. 1 seed with:

Win, OR

Cowboys loss + Vikings loss + 49ers loss

Clinch NFC South with:

Win

Clinch playoff berth with:

Win, OR

Commanders loss + Seahawks loss

Commanders loss + Lions loss + Packers loss

Seahawks loss + Lions loss + Packers loss

Washington Commanders

Clinch playoff berth with:

Win + Seahawks loss + Lions loss + Packers loss

Clinch No. 1 seed with:

Win + Chiefs loss

Clinch AFC North with:

Win + Ravens loss

Clinch playoff berth with:

Win + Jets loss

Playoff elimination scenarios

Loss

Loss, OR

Bucs win + Commanders win, OR

Bucs win + Lions win + Packers win

Washington Commanders

Loss + Lions win + Packers win

Loss + Commanders win

Green Bay Packers

Loss + Lions win, OR

Loss + Commanders win

Seattle Seahawks

Loss + Commanders win

Loss + Lions win + Packers win

Loss

Loss

Loss, OR

Dolphins win