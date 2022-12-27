NFL playoff picture: Who can clinch a playoff berth, who can be eliminated in Week 17

The NFL wrapped up Week 16 on Monday with the Chargers clinching a playoff berth when they beat the Colts. LA can finish anywhere from fifth to seventh in the final AFC playoff standings.
The league now pivots toward Week 17. The Cowboys and Titans have begun preparations for their Thursday Night Football opener. The Cowboys are looking to keep the pressure on the Eagles in the NFC East. The Titans can still earn a wild card berth if they keep winning, but their best playoff shot is in Week 18. The winner of the Titans-Jaguars regular season finale will clinch the AFC South title.
The full playoff field cannot be finalized until Week 18, but four more teams can secure a playoff berth in Week 17. The Eagles and Bills can both lock up the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. The most interesting team this coming week will be the Commanders. They can clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help, or they could be eliminated if they lose and a couple other breaks don’t go their way.
Below is a look at every clinching and elimination scenario heading into Week 17. We’ve removed any that involve ties because of how unlikely ties are in the NFL.
Playoff clinching scenarios
Philadelphia Eagles
Clinch NFC East with:
- Win, OR
- Cowboys loss
Clinch No. 1 seed with:
- Win, OR
- Cowboys loss + Vikings loss + 49ers loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Clinch NFC South with:
- Win
New York Giants
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Win, OR
- Commanders loss + Seahawks loss
- Commanders loss + Lions loss + Packers loss
- Seahawks loss + Lions loss + Packers loss
Washington Commanders
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Win + Seahawks loss + Lions loss + Packers loss
Buffalo Bills
Clinch No. 1 seed with:
- Win + Chiefs loss
Cincinnati Bengals
Clinch AFC North with:
- Win + Ravens loss
Miami Dolphins
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Win + Jets loss
Playoff elimination scenarios
Carolina Panthers
- Loss
New Orleans Saints
- Loss, OR
- Bucs win + Commanders win, OR
- Bucs win + Lions win + Packers win
Washington Commanders
- Loss + Lions win + Packers win
Detroit Lions
- Loss + Commanders win
Green Bay Packers
- Loss + Lions win, OR
- Loss + Commanders win
Seattle Seahawks
- Loss + Commanders win
- Loss + Lions win + Packers win
New England Patriots
- Loss
New York Jets
- Loss
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Loss, OR
- Dolphins win
Las Vegas Raiders
- Loss, OR
- Dolphins win, OR
- Jets win