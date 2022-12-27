Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Pacers on Tuesday

The Atlanta Hawks (17-16) will take on the Indiana Pacers (17-17) on Tuesday night with tip set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hawks are coming off a 130-105 win over the Pistons while the Pacers dropped a 113-93 result to the Pelicans on Monday. They’ll look to get back on track with a win over Atlanta at home tonight.

The Hawks will be without the services of Clint Capela (calf), while De’Andre Hunter (ankle) is listed as questionable. On the Pacers side, Daniel Theis (knee) has been ruled out ahead of tonight’s action.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Hawks as 1.5-point favorites heading into the matchup, priced at -120 on the moneyline. The Pacers come in at +100 while the point total is set at 238.5.

Hawks vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +1.5

The Pacers will look to bounce back from their 20-point loss to the Pelicans last night as they find themselves in eighth place in the Eastern conference. They’ve only been able to win two of their last five outings, but have gone 3-2 ATS in that stretch as well. Tyrese Haliburton continues to lead the team in scoring, with 20.4 points per game so far this season, though he was only able to put up 12 in the loss to New Orleans.

The Hawks are once again led by Trae Young, who’s averaging 27.5 ppg this season and coming off a 26-point performance in their win over the Pistons last Friday. Dejounte Murray matched Young with 26 points of his own, while Bogdan Bogdanovic put up 19 on the night. Atlanta have won three of its last five, but have only covered twice in that stretch. Going further back, the Hawks are 3-7 ATS through their last 10 outings.

I’m taking the Pacers to get the win at home, where they’ve gone 9-7 both ATS and SU on the season.

Over/Under: Over 238.5

The total has gone under in the last four outings for the Pacers, while the Hawks have gone over in six of their last eight contests. Indiana has been averaging 113.9 ppg this season while the Hawks are just in front of them at 114.6. Both teams are the in bottom half of the league as far as points allowed from opponents as well. Indiana has gone 8-7-1 to the over at home this season, and I’d expect the Pacers to hit over the total again Monday.