Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Warriors on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors (16-18) will host the Charlotte Hornets (9-25) on Tuesday, December 27. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBA League Pass.

Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for the Warriors. Draymond Green is listed as probable. For more injury news within this game and Tuesday’s entire 10-game slate, check out our NBA injury report.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are listed as 4.5-point home favorites with the total set at 240.

Hornets vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -4.5

The Warriors are fresh off an impressive 123-109 victory over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. Golden State accomplished that without Curry and Wiggins, and they’ll be playing without both guys again on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Hornets are struggling this season and they are playing on a back-to-back after losing 113-124 at the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. I’ll take the rested Warriors, who are playing with confidence at the moment.

Over/Under: Over 240

This seems like a massive number, but it’s not when you consider the teams involved. It’s nothing for Charlotte games to finish with 250 or 260+ total points. The Hornets rank fourth in pace while Golden State is second in that statistic. Both of these teams rank in the bottom ten for defensive efficiency also: the Hornets are 28th and the Warriors are 21st. In other words, this will be a fast-paced battle without much defense. Take the over, even on a big number.