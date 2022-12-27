Is Jalen Brunson playing for the Knicks on Tuesday vs. Mavericks?

The New York Knicks will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering their third loss in a row on Christmas Day to the 76ers. They’ll be playing the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday in a matchup of two teams hoping to find some form heading into the new year. One player who will desperately want to play in this matchup is Jalen Brunson, New York’s star point guard. Here’s a look at his status for the game.

Jalen Brunson injury updates

Brunson is officially listed as questionable with a hip injury he suffered late in Sunday’s contest against Philadelphia. The Knicks aren’t going to risk their guard if there’s even a slight sign he’s struggling but Brunson made the move from Dallas to New York this offseason. He reportedly didn’t even give the Mavericks a chance to match an offer in free agency. There’s some bad blood here on both sides, and Brunson will do his best to be ready for the game.