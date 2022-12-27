Is Domantas Sabonis playing for the Kings on Tuesday vs. Nuggets?

The Sacramento Kings appear to be in a good spot when it come to ending their long playoff drought heading into the new year. However, the Kings do have a major injury to navigate with Domantas Sabonis. He has a fractured thumb after doing more tests on the injury, but is considered a day-to-day player. Will he suit up for the first of two games against the Denver Nuggets in the middle of the week?

Domantas Sabonis injury updates

Sabonis is officially listed as questionable for this contest, which is great news for the Kings in the grand scheme of things. There’s a good chance Sacramento rests the big man in one of these two back-to-back games against Denver.

If Sabonis sits in this game, look for Richaun Holmes to be the primary big man for Sacramento in this game. Neemias Queta would likely be in the frontcourt rotation for the Kings as well.