Is LeBron James playing for the Lakers on Tuesday vs. Magic?

The Lakers SF has an ankle injury. We break down and update you on his status for Tuesday’s game vs. Orlando.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are slowly seeing their season spiral out of control and will try to get back on track against the Orlando Magic Tuesday. James has been nursing an ankle injury but is playing through the pain in hopes of keeping his team afloat in the Western conference. Here’s a look at his status for Tuesday’s game.

LeBron James injury updates

James is in no real danger of missing this game. He’s officially listed as probable, so he’s likely to suit up here. The question is whether his minutes will be managed, since the Lakers also have a game Wednesday. James could play back-to-back games but the Lakers will want to manage his workload. They’re already down Anthony Davis, so they don’t want to lose James as well. The small forward should suit up Tuesday but be wary about a potential minutes limit with a game coming Wednesday.

