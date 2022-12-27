Pick on the spread for Northwestern State-Texas A&M on December 27

The Northwestern State Demons have already one power conference win on their ledger with a victory in November against TCU and will look to add another on Tuesday when they hit the road to play the Texas A&M Aggies.

Northwestern State Demons vs. Texas A&M Aggies (-17.5, 146)

Since Northwestern State’s upset of TCU, the offense has been consistent with at least 69 points in seven of their last eight games behind a core that entered the program from Missouri State.

Northwestern State coach Corey Gipson entered the program during the offseason after being a Missouri State assistant and team’s top scoring trio of Ja’Monta Black, Isaac Haney, and DeMarcus Sharp all followed Gipson.

The former Missouri State trio are all averaging at least 12.2 points per game individually and have combined for averages of 41.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.9 steals per game.

The Demons face a Texas A&M core that ranks 148th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis with opponents making 36.2% of their 3-point shots, which ranks 282nd nationally.

The Aggies have also had a difficult time staying disciplined as the team is 350th among Division I teams in fouls per defensive possession.

With Northwestern State’s nucleus showing great discipline, ranking 31st in the country in turnovers on a per possession basis, the Demons will improve their 9-2 against the spread record and give another power conference team a scare.

The Play: Northwestern State +17.5

