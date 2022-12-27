 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devin Booker, Domantas Sabonis, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, December 27

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Tuesday, December 27 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on December 25, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got a rare loaded Tuesday slate in the NBA with 10 games on tap, with one national game on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 27

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

LeBron James (ankle) - probable
Dennis Schroder (ankle) - probable

Both guys should be in for LA.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Deni Avdija (back) - questionable

If Avdija doesn’t play, Will Barton and Corey Kispert should see more minutes along the perimeter for Washington.

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

Clint Capela (calf) - OUT
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - questionable

With Capela out, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu will be solid value plays. If Hunter sits, Bogdan Bogdanovic will gain some value and Jalen Johnson should see more minutes in Atlanta’s rotation.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD

Leonard didn’t play Tuesday, so there’s a good chance he suits up Wednesday against his former team.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Devin Booker (groin) - OUT
Landry Shamet (Achilles) - OUT
Cam Payne (foot) - OUT

Losing Booker is bad, but also losing Shamet only adds to the pain. Damion Lee and Mikal Bridges are the big fantasy plays with these two wings out.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable

If Brunson can’t suit up for this game, Immanuel Quickley will likely be the primary point guard with Quentin Grimes taking on a secondary playmaking role.

Kemba Walker (injury recovery) - questionable
Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock remain strong plays with Finney-Smith out. If Walker doesn’t play, Spencer Dinwiddie gains more value in DFS formats.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT
Draymond Green (foot) - probable

Wiggins remains out, so Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo retain their recent roles. Green should be in but if he gets downgraded, look for Anthony Lamb to get more minutes.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) - probable

If KCP gets downgraded and doesn’t play, Bones Hyland and Bruce Brown gain some value as DFS plays.

Domantas Sabonis (thumb) - questionable

Sabonis will try to play through the pain of a fractured thumb but if he sits, Richaun Holmes is likely to get the start for Sacramento.

