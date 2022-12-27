Devin Booker, Domantas Sabonis, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, December 27

We’ve got a rare loaded Tuesday slate in the NBA with 10 games on tap, with one national game on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 27
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic
LeBron James (ankle) - probable
Dennis Schroder (ankle) - probable
Both guys should be in for LA.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
Deni Avdija (back) - questionable
If Avdija doesn’t play, Will Barton and Corey Kispert should see more minutes along the perimeter for Washington.
Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers
Clint Capela (calf) - OUT
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - questionable
With Capela out, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu will be solid value plays. If Hunter sits, Bogdan Bogdanovic will gain some value and Jalen Johnson should see more minutes in Atlanta’s rotation.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD
Leonard didn’t play Tuesday, so there’s a good chance he suits up Wednesday against his former team.
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Devin Booker (groin) - OUT
Landry Shamet (Achilles) - OUT
Cam Payne (foot) - OUT
Losing Booker is bad, but also losing Shamet only adds to the pain. Damion Lee and Mikal Bridges are the big fantasy plays with these two wings out.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks
Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable
If Brunson can’t suit up for this game, Immanuel Quickley will likely be the primary point guard with Quentin Grimes taking on a secondary playmaking role.
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) - questionable
Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock remain strong plays with Finney-Smith out. If Walker doesn’t play, Spencer Dinwiddie gains more value in DFS formats.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT
Draymond Green (foot) - probable
Wiggins remains out, so Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo retain their recent roles. Green should be in but if he gets downgraded, look for Anthony Lamb to get more minutes.
Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) - probable
If KCP gets downgraded and doesn’t play, Bones Hyland and Bruce Brown gain some value as DFS plays.
Domantas Sabonis (thumb) - questionable
Sabonis will try to play through the pain of a fractured thumb but if he sits, Richaun Holmes is likely to get the start for Sacramento.