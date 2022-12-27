Devin Booker, Domantas Sabonis, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, December 27

We’ve got a rare loaded Tuesday slate in the NBA with 10 games on tap, with one national game on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 27

LeBron James (ankle) - probable

Dennis Schroder (ankle) - probable

Both guys should be in for LA.

Deni Avdija (back) - questionable

If Avdija doesn’t play, Will Barton and Corey Kispert should see more minutes along the perimeter for Washington.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Clint Capela (calf) - OUT

De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - questionable

With Capela out, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu will be solid value plays. If Hunter sits, Bogdan Bogdanovic will gain some value and Jalen Johnson should see more minutes in Atlanta’s rotation.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD

Leonard didn’t play Tuesday, so there’s a good chance he suits up Wednesday against his former team.

Devin Booker (groin) - OUT

Landry Shamet (Achilles) - OUT

Cam Payne (foot) - OUT

Losing Booker is bad, but also losing Shamet only adds to the pain. Damion Lee and Mikal Bridges are the big fantasy plays with these two wings out.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable

If Brunson can’t suit up for this game, Immanuel Quickley will likely be the primary point guard with Quentin Grimes taking on a secondary playmaking role.

Kemba Walker (injury recovery) - questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock remain strong plays with Finney-Smith out. If Walker doesn’t play, Spencer Dinwiddie gains more value in DFS formats.

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

Draymond Green (foot) - probable

Wiggins remains out, so Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo retain their recent roles. Green should be in but if he gets downgraded, look for Anthony Lamb to get more minutes.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) - probable

If KCP gets downgraded and doesn’t play, Bones Hyland and Bruce Brown gain some value as DFS plays.

Domantas Sabonis (thumb) - questionable

Sabonis will try to play through the pain of a fractured thumb but if he sits, Richaun Holmes is likely to get the start for Sacramento.