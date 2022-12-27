NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Knicks vs. Mavericks

I’ve created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Knicks-Mavericks, with the odds coming out to +350.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson (hip) — Questionable

Dallas Mavericks

Kemba Walker (knee) — Questionable

Frank Ntilikina (knee) — Questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (abductor) — OUT

Josh Green (elbow) — OUT

Luka Doncic Over 28.5 Points

We’re talking about Luka Doncic here. He quite literally drops 30 in his sleep.

Doncic — who is among the MVP favorites right now on DraftKings Sportsbook — is averaging 32.8 points per game this season. He has cleared 28.5 points nine times in his last twelve games, and scored 50 just four days ago against the Rockets.

While I’m not expecting a scoring outburst like that tonight, he should have no problem racking up 29 or more against a Knicks team that has struggled defensively lately.

Luka Doncic Over 7.5 Assists

Taking the over on Luka’s points AND assists in this Same Game Parlay?

Yup. It’s a reflection of his incredible talent, as well as the fact that he is Dallas’ entire offense. Despite claims from Jason Kidd that his usage rate would drop, it hasn’t happened yet, as Luka still sits with a 36.9% average on the year.

While I don’t think it’s sustainable for a deep postseason run or translatable to general team success, it works in our favor this time around. Doncic has surpassed 7.5 assists eight times in his last 10 games, averaging 8.9 per contest this season. With Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. playing much better as of late, I expect Luka to hit this over with relative ease.

Julius Randle Over 24.5 Points

The Knicks may be struggling lately, but Randle has returned to his All-Star form from a few years ago. The versatile big man is averaging 23.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, and he has really picked up his scoring recently.

Randle has surpassed 24.5 points eight times in his last 10 contests. The Mavericks don’t have a big man capable of hanging with him defensively, so I expect that hot streak to continue tonight.

Mavericks -2.5

The Knicks entered last Tuesday’s matchup with Golden State as the hottest team in basketball. Since then, they have lost three straight games.

It was fun while it lasted, right?

On the other side of this matchup, the Mavericks have WON three straight games, and the offense is finally looking more fluid after months of uninspiring play.

These two teams faced off once already this month, and Dallas blew New York out 121-100. There’s a chance the Knicks won’t have Jalen Brunson (knee; questionable) for this matchup, and they need all the help they can get against Luka Doncic.

These teams enter Tuesday’s matchup in opposite form, and I expect it to stay that way.

