Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman enters transfer portal, expected to land at Notre Dame

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will reportedly enter the transfer portal following the Demon Deacons’ bowl win over Missouri, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Hartman, who has one remaining year of eligibility, is expected to land with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the fall of 2023.

Hartman started at Wake Forest as a true freshman in 2018 before sustaining an injury that kept him out for the final few games of the season. He redshirted his sophomore year in 2019, and was re-named the starter from 2020 onwards. Because of the pandemic-impacted season in 2020, he has one more year of eligibility despite being a four-year starter.

The quarterback has garnered wide acclaim during his time in the ACC. In 2021, he passed for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. In the 2022 season, he added 38 passing TDs and 12 INTs.

Drew Pyne, Notre Dame’s starting quarterback for the majority of the 2022 season, transferred to Arizona State earlier this month.