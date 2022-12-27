Veteran SP Rich Hill signs one-year deal with Pirates

Rich Hill has signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hill will turn 43 ahead of next season, making him one of the oldest pitchers and players in the MLB. He will be joining the 12th different team of his career.

Hill has a career 82-59 record with a 3.85 ERA and 1,294 strikeouts. He debuted in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs, where he spent his first four seasons in the big leagues. Since then, Hill has bounced around to the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics. Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets and now the Pirates.

He has joined the Red Sox on three separate occasions, including a one-year deal in 2022. Hill finished with an 8-7 record in 26 starts with a 4.27 ERA with 109 strikeouts in 124.1 innings of work. In a career derailed by injuries, this was the fourth-most innings he has pitched in a season. Hill has won the pitcher of the month award three separate times but has yet to be selected for an All-Star game. He projects to anchor the Pittsburgh rotation this season, if he can stay healthy.