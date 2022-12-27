Liverpool transfer rumors: Dutch star Cody Gakpo set to join Premier League club

Liverpool are set to add Netherlands striker Cody Gakpo ahead of the January transfer window, with the player set to arrive in England to complete his medical requirements per Fabrizio Romano. Liverpool and Manchester United were reportedly in pursuit of Gakpo, but Jurgen Klopp seems to have won out on this bid.

Liverpool are planning for Cody Gakpo to arrive in England tonight and then complete his move. #LFC



If everything goes according to plan with logistical stuff, main part of the medical tests will take place tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TyNbaLOVCJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2022

Liverpool have always been at the forefront of adding young talent with upside ahead of their prime, so it’s possible they had their eyes on Gakpo earlier. However, the PSV forward was a relatively unknown commodity prior to the 2022 World Cup. He scored three goals as part of Netherlands’ run to the quarterfinal round and immediately shot up the charts at top clubs.

With Roberto Firmino aging and Sadio Mane already out, Liverpool will use Gakpo alongside Mo Salah. Darwin Nunez will also be in the mix as one of the pricier additions for the Reds over the summer, and Diogo Jota should be part of the setup as well. This is a big get for Liverpool, who hope to bounce back from a poor start in the Premier League and make a charge in the second half of the season for a Champions League spot.