Southwest Airlines disaster affects fans traveling to bowl games

There’s nothing worse than being stranded during the holiday season in an airport. While winter storms and general aviation problems are always a risk during the busiest times of year, it’s even worse if you’re heading to watch your favorite college football team play in a bowl game.

If you’re heading for Christmas dinner across the country, when you get stuck you’re either at home or near the family you went to visit. If you’re heading to a postseason football game, you might not know anyone but your fellow fans in the city you’re visiting.

And with over 3,000 flights across American canceled already today, 2,600 of them on Southwest Airlines alone, there’s going to be a lot of people looking for limited hotel space, or just not attending bowl games in the first place.

very excited to fly southwest airlines to the cotton bowl this weekend -- an airline which I have not been on in some time



from what I remember, very reliable and great service that I am sure they continue to this day. looking forward to the experience. — Fear the Wave (@FearTheWaveBlog) December 27, 2022

My flight was one of the southwest flights that got cancelled today. No way to get there so I gave my tickets to someone already there. I’m so sad I won’t be there. Sad that tons of OU fans won’t be able to get there! — Carla (@sooneralum94) December 27, 2022

Due to the SouthWest aorline flight cancelations, I will be unable to make the Kansas Liberty Bowl game. I have 3 tickets for sale, first come first served. — Lawrence Shannon (@larry_shannonVA) December 27, 2022

☑️ My world! Flight cancelled, so now I’m making this drive in the rain to see my son’s last college game. Ughh! pic.twitter.com/q6hJ5U3yZP — Garey Williams (@gareyw321) December 27, 2022

I got a text at 1:30 AM that a returning flight from Phoenix was canceled. Lost the money on my hotel. Missing the bowl game one of my players is playing his final game. Basically losing $1000 on top of that. Can’t count on Southwest anymore #SOUTHWEST — Brandon Craig (@bcraig71) December 27, 2022

So if you were looking for tickets to see a postseason college football game in the town where you already are, there are plenty of bargains to be had. The Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan, which is for the College Football Playoff semifinal, is down to a get in price of $107 already. And that feels like it might fall even further before kickoff.

So are you stuck in a bowl game Travel Purgatory? Here’s some helpful tips: