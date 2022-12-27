 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Ed Reed to take over as head coach at Bethune-Cookman

Former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens safety will become head coach for the Wildcats.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Playoffs
Ed Reed attends the Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Playoffs on June 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens star safety Ed Reed will take over as the new head coach for Bethune-Cookman, according to Brett McMurphy. Reed was previously an assistant defensive backs coach will the Buffalo Bills and was most recently serving as Miami’s chief of staff.

Bethune-Cookman competes in the FCS, so Reed is going to be working at a slight disadvantage as a coach when it comes to recruiting and assembling talent. However, he does have the benefit of his own experience as a player and the allure of Daytona Beach, Florida working in his favor. Bethune-Cookman also moved to the SWAC after spending 41 years in the MEAC.

We’ll see how Reed fares as he attempts to move up the head coaching ranks in college football. Deion Sanders was able to parlay his success at Jackson State into a Power 5 gig at Colorado, and there’s no reason Reed can’t do the same with Bethune-Cookman.

More From DraftKings Nation