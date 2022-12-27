Report: Ed Reed to take over as head coach at Bethune-Cookman

Former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens star safety Ed Reed will take over as the new head coach for Bethune-Cookman, according to Brett McMurphy. Reed was previously an assistant defensive backs coach will the Buffalo Bills and was most recently serving as Miami’s chief of staff.

Former University of Miami & NFL star Ed Reed will be next coach at Bethune-Cookman, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 27, 2022

Bethune-Cookman competes in the FCS, so Reed is going to be working at a slight disadvantage as a coach when it comes to recruiting and assembling talent. However, he does have the benefit of his own experience as a player and the allure of Daytona Beach, Florida working in his favor. Bethune-Cookman also moved to the SWAC after spending 41 years in the MEAC.

We’ll see how Reed fares as he attempts to move up the head coaching ranks in college football. Deion Sanders was able to parlay his success at Jackson State into a Power 5 gig at Colorado, and there’s no reason Reed can’t do the same with Bethune-Cookman.