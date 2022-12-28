 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke vs. UCF: How to watch, game time, live stream for Military Bowl

Duke and UCF face off in the Military Bowl on Wednesday, December 28. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Wake Forest at Duke Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils and Central Florida Knights meet up in the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Duke (8-4, 5-3 ACC) finished the first regular season of the Mike Elko era on a high note, winning four of its final five games and qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Quarterback Riley Leonard completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,794 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

UCF (9-4, 6-2 AAC) fell short in the conference championship game in a 45-28 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the second season of the Gus Malzahn era. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was a strong addition through the transfer portal, especially as a runner where he led the team in rushing with 841 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The Knights reached a bowl game six consecutive seasons and haven’t won or lost two in a row during that span. They beat the Florida Gators 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl in 2021.

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF

Date: Wednesday, December 28
Start time: 2 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

