Duke vs. UCF: How to watch, game time, live stream for Military Bowl

The Duke Blue Devils and Central Florida Knights meet up in the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Duke (8-4, 5-3 ACC) finished the first regular season of the Mike Elko era on a high note, winning four of its final five games and qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Quarterback Riley Leonard completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,794 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

UCF (9-4, 6-2 AAC) fell short in the conference championship game in a 45-28 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the second season of the Gus Malzahn era. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was a strong addition through the transfer portal, especially as a runner where he led the team in rushing with 841 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The Knights reached a bowl game six consecutive seasons and haven’t won or lost two in a row during that span. They beat the Florida Gators 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl in 2021.

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Start time: 2 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.