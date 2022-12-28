Kansas vs. Arkansas: How to watch, game time, live stream for Liberty Bowl

The Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Kansas (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) started its season with a 5-0 record before losing six of its final seven games down the stretch. The Jayhawks were without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels for a good portion of the final half of the season. He completed 65.7% of passes for 1,470 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Arkansas (6-6, 3-5 SEC) lost three of its final four games of the regular season, but the Razorbacks will play in a bowl game for the second straight season. KJ Jefferson put together more impressive numbers, completing 68.3% of passes for 2,361 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 510 yards and seven scores on the ground.

This bowl game has been played since 1959, and this is the sixth time Arkansas has been a part of it. Kansas is in the Liberty Bowl for the second time, and its first occurred in 1973.

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Start time: 5:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.