North Carolina vs. Oregon: How to watch, game time, live stream for Holiday Bowl

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Oregon Ducks meet up in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

UNC (9-4, 6-2 ACC) brings in one of the nation’s more dynamic offenses, led by quarterback and NFL prospect Drake Maye. The redshirt freshman finished the season with 35 touchdowns against seven interceptions, and the Heels averaged 473 yards per game of offense. The ability to get stops is the only question.

Oregon (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were just a few plays away from the conference championship game, with an injury to starting quarterback Bo Nix late against Washington likely making the difference. The Auburn transfer Nix was in the Heisman conversation until late in the season, finishing with 3388 yards and 27 touchdowns against six interceptions. They also run the ball as well as anyone in the country, with a per-carry average of 5.5 yards as a team.

After years being held at the former Jack Murphy/Qualcomm Stadium, this game will be played at the home of MLB’s San Diego Padres until at least 2025. There was no game in 2020 or 2021 due to Covid-19, but one of the favorite bowls of fans and teams has finally returned.

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. Oregon

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Start time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to Fox, or you can stream it via this link or on the Fox Sports Go app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.