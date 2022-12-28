Texas Tech vs. Mississippi: How to watch, game time, live stream for Texas Bowl

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kentucky Wildcats meet up in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) put together three consecutive victories to close out its regular season and is in a bowl game in the first season of the Joey McGuire era. The Red Raiders dealt with a few quarterback injuries, which led to three QBs starting games. Tyler Shough is back at QB1 after playing in parts of six games this season.

Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) got to as high as No. 7 in the rankings this season, but the Rebels lost their final three games including the regular season finale Egg Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs 24-22. The Lane Kiffin-to-Auburn rumors were swirling down the stretch, but he will remain in charge of Ole Miss moving forward.

The Red Raiders last played in this game in 2015 when Patrick Mahomes set a Texas Bowl record with four touchdown passes in a 56-27 loss to the LSU Tigers.

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Start time: 9 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.