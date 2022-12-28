Duke vs. UCF picks and best bets for Military Bowl

The Duke Blue Devils and UCF Knights will play the first of four bowl games on Wednesday, December 28th. The Military Bowl will get started at 2:00 p.m. ET from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. UCF lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the AAC Championship, and Duke is in a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Duke -3.5

Total: 62

Moneyline: Duke -165, UCF +140

Key players that have opted out, injuries for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Duke

LB Rocky Shelton II - Out (transfer)

DB Tony Davis - Out (transfer)

WR Darrell Harding Jr. - Out (transfer)

UCF

TE Jordan Davis - Out (ankle)

WR Amari Johnson - Out (leg)

LB Terrence Lewis - Out (transfer)

QB Mikey Keene - Out (transfer)

QB John Rhys Plumlee - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste - Out (transfer)

WR Ryan O’Keefe - Out (transfer)

CB Davonte Brown - Out (transfer)

WR Jordan Johnson - Out (transfer)

Weather

Mostly sunny skies. High of 39 degrees. 5 MPH winds.

The Pick: Duke -3.5

The Blue Devils rank substantially higher than UCF in yards per play offensively and defensively, and that’s coming against mostly Power 5 opponents. Mike Elko completely changed the culture around the program quickly, and Duke should be fired up to pick up a victory on Wednesday afternoon. Let’s side with the favorites in this spot.